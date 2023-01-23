DEWA launches awareness initiative

By Emirates247

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched the OWNEK (Arabic equivalent of ‘your help’) awareness initiative to help its accredited contractors and consultants obtain DEWA’s approval on the first instance when requesting electricity connections, to save their effort and time, and facilitate and speed up the workflow. The initiative includes a series of awareness sessions and detailed videos in Arabic and English, to explain all the pillars, instructions, and requirements to be considered, when submitting applications, including tips and recommendations that will speed up the approval process.

“DEWA provides all the necessary capabilities and smart services that help consultants and contractors carry out their work and conduct their transactions with ease, to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness in doing business, and transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. We are committed to providing the tools, requirements and instructions that enable stakeholders to work within the best conditions and with the least possible effort and time, to enrich their experience, achieve their happiness, and the interest of all parties, in addition, to facilitate and accelerate the mechanism for obtaining electricity service. This is in accordance with the best international standards and practices. We are committed to providing a motivational environment to build and consolidate strong and long-term relations with our partners. This ensures the prosperity of our business. This also strengthens DEWA’s position, which has become among the most distinguished entities in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The awareness sessions and videos of OWNEK initiative are available on https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/buildertutorials

Consultants and contractors can complete their transactions through DEWA’s website (www.dewa.gov.ae) and smart app, without visiting DEWA’s offices, saving their time and effort.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.