DEWA launches Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, in cooperation with CISL

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the DEWA Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, in cooperation with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). This is in line with DEWA’s efforts to support the youth and promote their participation in the sustainable development process and part of its activities during the Year of Sustainability. The Programme includes three workshops, each lasting two to three days, and a closing session in September 2023.

DEWA has organised the first workshop of the programme with the participation of 20 young male and female employees from various divisions of DEWA. During the three-day workshop, employees learned about the various aspects of sustainability in addition to acquiring skills in innovation and effective communications, enabling them to be effective ambassadors of sustainability who contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

“The wise leadership of the UAE attaches great importance to sustainability, which they consider the cornerstone of all social, economic, and environmental development plans. At DEWA, we are committed to investing in our employees, empowering young Emiratis and enhancing their participation in the sustainable development process. We have many pioneering initiatives to consolidate the foundations of sustainability within an integrated organisational framework, especially during the Year of Sustainability. This year, the UAE will host COP 28 at Dubai Expo City,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Organising the DEWA Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme, in cooperation with CISL, is part of our shared vision of the importance of sustainability. It supports our commitment to preparing young people to be effective ambassadors who spread the concept of sustainability among their colleagues, families and friends, consolidating the position of Dubai and the UAE as global role models in achieving a balance between economic development and the environment. The UAE is one of the biggest countries to invest in clean and renewable energy projects, and the first country in the MENA to launch a strategic initiative to achieve net zero by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that DEWA seeks to establish a culture of sustainability among employees through training programmes and pioneering initiatives. He noted that DEWA had achieved 92% in 2022 in the corporate sustainability culture index. The Sustainability Youth Ambassadors Programme aims to prepare the next generation of sustainability leaders at DEWA who can drive sustainability and green economy. This supports the vision of the wise leadership for Dubai to become a sustainable city in its resources by empowering young people to lead the sustainable development.

The remaining two workshops will be held in May and July this year. The Sustainability Youth Ambassadors will also participate in a group innovation project designed to achieve DEWA’s sustainability ambitions

