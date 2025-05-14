DEWA PJSC added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011) (Symbol: DEWA), the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), is in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, effective as of the market close on May 30, 2025.

“DEWA is committed to be an innovative and sustainable corporation inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Under their guidance, DEWA is proud to be the largest listed company on the Dubai Financial Market, with a market capitalization exceeding AED 130 billion,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Our inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index marks a pivotal milestone in DEWA’s journey as a publicly listed company and reinforces our growing relevance on the global investment stage. DEWA was among largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization. This addition positions DEWA among a select group of emerging market companies sought after by international investors for their stability, scale, and sustainable growth outlook. With a strong track record of delivering predictable dividends, advancing clean energy targets, and supporting Dubai’s net zero ambitions, DEWA offers a compelling proposition for long-term global capital. Our fundamentals, governance, and operating standards reflect global best practices. We remain fully committed to delivering consistent growth, operational excellence, and long-term value to all our stakeholders.” added Al Tayer.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a leading global benchmark that captures large- and mid-cap representation across 24 emerging markets, including China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. With over 1,400 constituents and approximately US$7 trillion in assets benchmarked to it, the index is widely tracked by passive funds that replicate the performance of market index, and institutional investors worldwide. Being added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index can trigger automatic capital inflows from passive investment vehicles and index-linked funds that replicate the index composition. These flows are typically non-discretionary, creating steady buy-side demand for the stock from the date of inclusion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.