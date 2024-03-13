DEWA reduces carbon emissions by 92.5 million tonnes between 2006 and 2023 due to improvements in production efficiency

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that DEWA made a significant achievement in improving electricity and water production efficiency, with a 41.73% increase in 2023 compared to 2006. This equates to a cumulative reduction of 92.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions between 2006 and 2023, equivalent to planting 484 million trees required to absorb this amount of CO2 emission.

“At DEWA, we are committed to achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. We place great emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of energy and water production through innovation and continuous upgrades to our production plants, as well as the deployment of cutting-edge technologies across all our facilities and projects. These efforts have led to a 41.73% increase in electricity and water production efficiency in 2023 compared to 2006, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions and substantial financial savings,” said Al Tayer.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power & Water) at DEWA, explained that DEWA produces electricity and water using co-generation technology. Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) harness waste heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity and provide thermal energy for the water desalination process. DEWA employs an innovative hybrid system for water desalination plants, integrating various technologies such as Multi-Stage Flashing (MSF) and Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), ensuring optimal efficiency throughout the plant’s lifecycle and minimising costs.

DEWA regularly develops operation and maintenance modes to enhance efficiency further. It also collaborates with original equipment manufacturers to undertake gas turbine upgrades, improving their efficiency, performance, and reliability.

