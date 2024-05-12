DEWA’s R&D Centre publishes 221 scientific and research papers in international forums by the end of 2023

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre published 73 Scopus-indexed scientific and research papers in 2023 in several international scientific conferences, peer-reviewed journals, and periodicals. This brings the total of scientific and research papers published by the centre to 221 until the end of last year. These publications contribute to DEWA’s efforts to enrich the local and international scientific community with specialised scientific research. The papers covered various topics, including solar energy, water, energy efficiency, smart grid integration, space, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The R&D Centre has a number of highly skilled Emirati professionals, including 29 PhD and master’s degree holders. The Emiratisation rate at the Centre has reached 74%, while the percentage of Emirati female employees has reached 40%, some of whom hold advanced academic qualifications in the scientific and engineering fields.



“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to foster advanced and innovative scientific research aimed at realising future plans and ambitions. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. DEWA provides a positive environment that encourages creativity and innovation, while providing opportunities to exchange the best local and international experiences and practices. This also enhances the partnerships between the government and academic sectors to position Dubai as the top destination for scholars and researchers in the clean and renewable energy sector. Staff at the R&D Centre utilise cutting-edge international technologies and state-of-the-art facilities including Internet of Things facilities, DEWA’s Robotics & Drone laboratory, the world’s first 3D-printed laboratory, and ground station for DEWA’s Space-D programme. Through this, we aim to advance innovation, research and development across various areas of production and operation essential to DEWA needs and support its efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the energy sector in solar and clean energy production. We are steadfast in our commitment to continuously enhance knowledge and cultivate the talents and capabilities of Emirati researchers, elevating their contributions to enhancing utility operations globally and solidifying DEWA’s position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



HE Al Tayer commended the researchers and academics of diverse nationalities at the R&D Centre for bolstering the UAE's competitiveness and leadership in scientific research sectors. Their contributions align with global efforts to expedite the shift towards a competitive and sustainable economy that is based on knowledge



and innovation. Al Tayer underscored that the scientific and research papers published by the R&D Centre in international conferences and forums highlight the capability of national talents to compete with global competencies and play an active role in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future.



"DEWA’s R&D Centre focuses on key research areas supported by three enablers: Fourth Industrial Revolution (including AI, IoT, Robotics & Drones, 3D Printing & Advanced Materials), Energy System Analyses, and Space. Through DEWA Space programme (Space-D), the Centre develops several niche use cases for grid and water networks. It aims to develop and demonstrate promising solutions for future energy and water systems," said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.