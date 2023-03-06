DEWA signs MoU to become the organising partner for DIPMF from 2023-2025

By E247

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which DEWA will be an organising partner of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) for three years (2023-2025). This is part of the strategic partnership between the two parties, and in culmination of the great success achieved by the forum in its eight previous editions. The DIPMF has attracted over the past years more than 13,000 participants from 45 countries and witnessed the organisation of more than 230 panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops, technical visits and training courses.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, signed the MoU on behalf of the RTA, and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director, CEO of DEWA signed it on behalf of DEWA.

HE Mattar Al Tayer expressed his pleasure at continuing the partnership with DEWA in organising the forum, which is being held under the generous patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.

“This partnership contributes to achieving the objectives of the forum, which are shedding light on the pioneering development experience of the Emirate of Dubai under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance. Dubai is one of the world's leading cities in project management and adopts the highest international standards in the implementation of iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Metro and Tram, as well as other unique architectural projects,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer.

HE Mattar Al Tayer highlighted that forum has well-positioned itself during the previous years, and today it has become a global platform that attracts experts and specialists from different countries of the world to review the best international practices and provide creative ideas and solutions in the field of project management, excellence, and success in managing infrastructure projects.

“Project management is one of the effective tools in business management and organisation in public and private sector institutions. The rapid technological changes had contributed to changing the rules of project management, business, and the economy. DIPMF shows how to implement smart, sustainable and innovative practices in project management to ensure the best results,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer commended the role of the DIPMF in presenting Dubai’s experience in project management as well as sharing the best practices and experiences implemented in Dubai, which has become a global benchmark for best practices in all sectors, especially major projects in infrastructure, services and real estate. Dubai has achieved global leadership in these areas and maintains its top position in global competitiveness reports.

“Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai; and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai has become a global benchmark for best practices in various sectors, especially major projects in infrastructure in which Dubai is a global leader and tops international competitiveness reports,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement for DEWA’s sponsorship of the DIPMF. The integrated efforts of DEWA and RTA support the vision of the wise leadership to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure according to the highest international standards. This contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and implementing strategies that enhance the quality of life in addition to presenting Dubai’s experience in project management and sharing best practices and experiences, especially in sustainable project management,” added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

HE Saeed Al Tayer explained that all DEWA’s projects contribute significantly to sustainability. He noted that the power capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, will reach 5,000 megawatts (MW) using photovoltaic solar panels (PV) and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies. It will be commissioned in stages until 2030 with investments totalling AED50 billion. When completed, it will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

