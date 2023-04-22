DEWA wins first place in the Research and Innovation Award by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

DEWA wins in the Government Sector Organisations category

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won first place in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s ‘Research and Innovation Award’ in the category of government sector organisations in the field of balanced national energy. The Award underlines DEWA’s ongoing efforts in research, development and innovation.

A team from DEWA received the Award from HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. DEWA won the Award for a smart grid-integrated system to control photovoltaic inverters for autonomous voltage regulation and Distributed Renewable Energy Resources ancillary services, improving the grid’s performance.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s winning of the Research and Innovation Award crowns its approach to innovation, research and development, especially in the renewable and clean energy sector. He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in launching the Award, which aims to promote a culture of creativity and innovation to develop pioneering solutions to the challenges in the energy, water, and infrastructure sectors.

“At DEWA, we place innovation at the top of our priorities and consider it a key pillar in our corporate approach to achieve government plans and strategies that focus on sectors that will drive innovation in the future, including the renewable and clean energy sector. DEWA has made many achievements in the field of innovation in clean and renewable energy, including energy storage, smart grids, integration of solar energy resources with the distribution networks, in addition to innovative projects that enhance sustainability and contribute to enhancing the efficiency of clean energy resources. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that the system developed by DEWA contributes to enhancing the integration of solar photovoltaic systems with the smart grid, improving network performance, increasing efficiency and reducing network losses.

