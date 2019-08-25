DEWA wins Global Business Excellence Award 2019

By Wam

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it has won the Best Customer Service Initiative through the Billing Sector for its High Water Usage Alert Initiative as part of the Global Business Excellence Awards 2019, organised by the UK-based Awards Intelligence.

The Global Business Excellence Awards recognises public and private sector institutions in accordance with rigorous standards for each category and sector, focusing on benefits to customers, employees, investors, and the community.

"This new global achievement adds to DEWA’s track record as we work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation. It also reflects our staff's efforts to achieve continuous improvement and our ability to deal with customer complaints in a fundamental manner and in record time that exceeds global standards," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"We rely on an advanced water meter infrastructure and use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, translating DEWA’s strategy for developing proactive solutions, specifically the High Water Usage Alert initiative that helps customers discover possible leaks in their water connections, after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to the customer if there is an unusual increase in consumption, to check the internal connections and repair any leaks with the help of a specialised technician. This contributes to reducing incurred costs by limiting water wastage," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA successfully built an advanced smart water meter infrastructure and relied on AI to reduce leakage and alert customers of increased consumption within 2 days, compared to 29 days previously. After benchmarking smart meters in the USA, DEWA now provides faster notification services to customers free of charge, unlike other entities. We would like to congratulate DEWA on this achievement and its eagerness to quickly alert customers on possible leaks to reduce waste as well as avoid unnecessary bills and damage to their property," said Ian Hughes, Chairman of the jury when commenting on DEWA winning the Distinguished Customer Service Initiative category.

The Global Business Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the world that affirms the quality of services provided by the winners. The award attracts many nominations from all over the world, enhancing competition between different applicants, including large international companies, public sector entities, and innovative small and medium enterprises. The winners share a common factor in the versatility and ingenuity of their achievements, as proven by DEWA on winning the Global Business Excellence Award.