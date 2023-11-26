DP World and IRENA Partnered to Decarbonize Ports, Maritime, and Logistics Sectors

DP World and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the use of renewable energy and cut emissions from the ports and maritime logistics sector.



Signed by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera and DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the agreement focuses on identifying and implementing decarbonisation solutions across the sector.



"We are honoured to partner with IRENA in this transformative journey towards a shared global vision of renewable energy powering the supply chain. DP World is working to shape the future of trade, building resilience and sustainability at every stage. We will leverage our extensive reach and influence to convene the supply chain industry, fostering solutions that resonate not only within our operations but across borders, ensuring a sustainable flow of trade worldwide. Together, we will drive meaningful change and set new standards for a greener future," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.



"In our race to accelerate a renewables-based energy transition, the maritime sector remains one of the most challenging industries to decarbonise. DP World’s innovative use of smart electrification is spearheading the sector’s shift towards renewables and improvements in energy efficiency across ports and maritime logistics operations. Our partnership with DP World is a ground-breaking step towards accelerating effective and innovative renewables-based energy solutions," Franceso La Camera added.



IRENA is an intergovernmental agency that promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.



Both IRENA and DP World will share their insights on initiatives at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) starting later this month. DP World will advocate for more urgent climate action, leveraging its scale and influence to bring together the supply chain industry to develop impactful long-term solutions, while ensuring continued trade flow worldwide.



DP World has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050. At COP 27 last year, the business announced that it had joined the Green Shipping Challenge and committed to investing up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.



Its long-term strategy involves electrifying operations; pioneering low carbon fuel use; and exploring other cutting-edge solutions, such as carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas. DP World has also partnered with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and joined the UN Global Compact’s Think Lab on Just Transition.



Progress is already being made. Global carbon emissions were down by 5% in 2022, with a 4% reduction in energy consumption. At terminals in Rotterdam and Jebel Ali, this was achieved by electrifying equipment, alongside pioneering the use of low carbon Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) at Southampton port in the UK, which recently recorded its greenest-ever year on record.



Carbon emissions from its UAE operations have also been cut by nearly 50% this year, the Jebel Ali port where electricity now comes 100% from renewable sources provided by the local utility provider. This includes all the vertical stacking equipment at Terminal-4, which have been switched to fully electric. Moving to renewable power has put DP World well ahead of the UAE’s country wide target to reduce carbon emissions by 42% by 2030.

