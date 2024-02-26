DP World and Masdar partner to drive renewable power for port operations

DP World has signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a global leader in clean energy, to explore and implement renewable energy systems across DP World's global port operations in the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS) within DP World’s global supply chain. Over the course of the three-year partnership, DP World and Masdar will work together to identify optimal sites for the potential deployment of solar and energy storage systems, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Egypt.

The partnership seeks to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy systems in DP World’s supply chain by sharing knowledge of the regulatory landscape and other challenges, particularly in emerging economies.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO, said: "Our partnership with Masdar represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable operations at our ports and terminals. By exploring renewable energy solutions, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and drive positive change in the supply chain industry."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer, added: "Masdar and DP World are leading the way in the decarbonisation of the company’s port operations and supply chain, to explore all options to advance the development and deployment of renewable energy power and storage systems in hard-to-abate sectors. Following a successful COP28 hosted in the UAE, it is vital that we take action to drive the global energy transition towards tripling renewable energy by 2030.”

Masdar is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the world’s fastest growing renewable energy companies, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

As a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider, DP World will continue to work alongside the COP28 Presidency to advocate for more urgent climate action. This includes leveraging DP World’s scale and influence across the 75 countries it operates in worldwide to bring together the broader industry to develop impactful long-term solutions that support the global climate agenda.

DP World work with key stakeholders – from logistics companies, NGOs, governments and cargo owners -- to showcase new technologies and solutions, and exchange ideas to mitigate and build resilience against climate change, driving the energy transition and promoting environmental stewardship while ensuring continued trade flow worldwide.

Decarbonisation is a core focus for DP World, and the business has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050, aligned to the UNFCCC’s Race to Zero and UAE’s 2050 net zero initiative.

Find out more about DP World’s decarbonisation strategy here.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.