Drydocks World completes 5th project for Arabian Gulf oil and gas fields

By Wam

Drydocks World has completed the 5th Wellhead Platform AQAM for TechnipFMC and Dubai Petroleum.

The topside is an oil and gas processing module weighing 900 tonnes, designed for unmanned offshore operation with a life span of 25 years. It contains advanced piping and control systems, which were entirely fabricated, integrated and pre-commissioned by Drydocks World.

The 800 tonnes jacket structure is designed to support the topside offshore in Dubai at a sea depth of 40m. The scope of work also includes pile fabrication, oil, water injection, and gas riser’s fabrication as well as subsea spools for connecting the platform to Dubai Petroleum’s existing offshore subsea network.

This unmanned platform will be part of the UAE offshore AQAM field development and has the ability to handle oil, gas lift and water injection.

Commenting on the successful project completion, Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO and Managing Director of DP World’s Maritime Services Division, said, "Everyone at Drydocks World is proud of the infrastructure that has been constructed in our Dubai yard for the UAE regional oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC and Dubai Petroleum are valued clients, and we are committed to delivering excellent performance to serve the UAE and the global energy industry."