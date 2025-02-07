Dubai gears up to host the international District Cooling Conference 2025

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, met with Rob Thornton, President and CEO of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), during his participation in the IDEA Campus Energy Conference 2025 in the United States. Their discussions focused on the preparations for Dubai’s hosting of the International District Cooling Conference 2025 for the fourth time.

During the meeting, key aspects were discussed to ensure the successful organization of the event, including the main themes that align with the latest developments in the district cooling industry, the challenges it faces, and strategies to overcome them. The goal remains to solidify the conference’s international standing as the premier global platform for district cooling discussions and one of the most significant specialized conferences in the sector.

The International District Cooling Conference serves as a global platform for experts and decision-makers to discuss the latest advancements and technologies in the district cooling sector, contributing to the promotion of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability on a global scale.

On the sidelines of the discussion regarding Empower's readiness to host the international event, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association, and a Board Member Emeritus of IDEA, stated that the company has a distinguished track record in hosting this international conference, having successfully hosted it in 2014, 2016, and 2018. This, he noted, underscores Dubai’s global position as a leading hub in the district cooling industry and its pioneering role in advancing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

He further added that hosting of the conference fourth time in Dubai clearly demonstrates the great support that the emirate extends to the global district cooling sector, stemming from its belief in the importance of this sector in contributing to the achievement of environmental sustainability worldwide. He expressed the pride in continuing the fruitful cooperation with IDEA at all levels.

Globally recognized as a prestigious professional platform, the District Cooling Conference brings together specialists, experts, and industry leaders in district cooling, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solution from around the world. The official dates for the conference are set to be on December this year.

