Dubai International Airport joins Empower's district cooling portfolio

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group and the Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has officially become the main and sole district cooling services provider for Dubai International Airport, following the successful acquisition of the right to operate the district cooling systems of Dubai International Airport. Operating with a total capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons (RT) with a value of AED 1.1 billion, five district cooling plants will be linked to Empower's operational, production, distribution, and administrative systems, in implementation of the terms of the acquisition deal, which was concluded by the end of 2021 by the two parties.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) and Chairman of Empower was also present at the acquisition of the rights from Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) by Empower which took place between His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South, and His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Empower announced the successful acquisition of the right to operate the district cooling assets of Dubai International Airport which includes five district cooling plants and their related infrastructure, from the Dubai Aviation City Corporation to the company’s portfolio. The acquisition was executed with a high level of professionalism and was flexible and smooth," Empower said in a statement.

On the eve of adding the world’s largest airport in terms of international passengers to its portfolio, Empower stated that its district cooling portfolio now includes Dubai's largest and other iconic projects that mark the emirate's success stories and represent key milestones in its urban development, including the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Healthcare City, Meydan City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai Land, Palm Jumeirah, JBR, Bluewaters Island, and Business Bay, in addition to a series of the most famous skyscrapers across Dubai, as well as other mega projects.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group and the Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy said: “Today we are witnessing a remarkable demonstration of successful strategic partnerships between the government and private sectors in Dubai, which is helping to establish the city as a distinct model.” His Highness has emphasized the significance of these partnerships in driving the growth and prosperity of Dubai's economy, and reaffirmed the emirate's commitment to strengthening them further. Such partnerships are crucial in the global context and serve as a key pillar for the development of Dubai's economy.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of Empower said: "In line with the vision of the wise leadership, cooperation and integration between the government and private sectors have become an important pillar for achieving Dubai's aspirations and consolidating its position as an advanced model that provides a suitable and investment-supporting environment to promote economic growth, sustainable development and the implementation of projects in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Today, Empower plays very important roles in providing district cooling services that are environmentally friendly in Dubai and contributing to the protection of resources, the environment and the climate in of the United Arab Emirates and the world.”

In his comments, His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South, stated, "We have dedicated significant efforts towards ensuring the success of this deal, and consider it to be a leading example of successful partnerships between the public and private sectors, announced by the Dubai government. We are firmly confident that Empower’s capability to deliver district cooling services is aligned with the world class customer experience provided by Dubai Airports; the world’s busiest international airport.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said: "Today, Empower opens a new chapter in its supremacy in the history of district cooling and its global leadership in this industry.” He stressed that Empower, as the world's largest district cooling services provider, is honored to serve the largest airport in the world in terms of the number of passengers, and affirms its commitment to providing quality cooling services with superior standards, with a capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons, equivalent to 11 times the consumption of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower."

