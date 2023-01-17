Dubai Police Showcase Innovative Projects and ...

By Emirates247

The Dubai Police are showcasing their latest smart services and innovative projects participating at the INTERSEC 2023, one of the world's largest security and safety trade fairs, which is taking place from January 17th to 19th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



One of the highlights of the Dubai Police stand was unveiling of the first electric luxury patrol car Hongqi E-HS9 by the Tourist Police Department. This marks a significant step towards the department's goal of introducing eco-friendly electric vehicles, which aligns with the Dubai Government's vision of making the city a sustainable and environmentally friendly destination. The Hongqi E-HS9 is equipped with advanced technologies and features that allow efficient and effective policing, including a high-resolution camera, GPS, and a communication system.



The Hongqi E-HS9 is the first fully sports utility vehicle of the Hongqi brand with the functionality of an SUV. The E-HS9 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds. The battery can be charged from 0-100% in about 6 to 8 hours. The E-HS9 electric vehicle can travel approximately 440 km on a charge. The metallic-painted E-HS9 looks modern and stylish in a simplistic way. It has multiple advanced and modern screens. All of the screens in the car can realize information synchronization.



In addition to the electric luxury patrol car, the Dubai Police also showcases their Aviation Security Risks Analysis & Evaluation Centre. This state-of-the-art centre is dedicated to identifying and mitigating potential security risks at Dubai's airports and ensuring the safety of passengers and staff.



The Dubai Police also highlights their innovative rescue vehicle, designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and various equipment for various terrains. This vehicle is equipped with cutting-edge technology and tools that allow quick and efficient rescue operations in any situation.



Visitors to the Dubai Police stand also had the opportunity to learn about the department's Smart Police Stations, equipped with advanced technology and automation systems that allow for more efficient and effective service delivery. The Smart Police Station features a virtual reality system that allows citizens to file complaints and report crimes in a more immersive and interactive way.



"The Dubai Police are committed to using technology and innovation to enhance public safety and security," said Colonel Issa Muhammad Al Mutawa, Director of the Corporate Identity and Exhibitions Department at the General Department of Community Happiness. "Our participation in INTERSEC 2023 was a great opportunity to share our latest projects and technologies with the world and showcase how we are constantly striving to improve and enhance our policing capabilities."



INTERSEC 2023 is the premier event for the security and safety industry and attracts visitors from around the world. The Dubai Police stand is located in the Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 and is open during exhibition hours.

