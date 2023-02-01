Dubai records 5.5% growth in energy demand in 2022 compared to 2021

By Emirates247

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that energy demand in Dubai increased in 2022 by around 5.5% compared to 2021. Energy demand in 2022 reached 53,180 gigawatt-hours compared to 50,401 gigawatt-hours in 2021.

Al Tayer said that the increase in energy demand reflects the strong performance of all economic sectors in Dubai, in addition to the continuous growth in population and the expansion the Emirate is witnessing in all key activities.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development in Dubai, DEWA contributes to developing an infrastructure that is among the most efficient worldwide. This supports Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities. We continue to raise the production capacity of electricity and water as well as increase the capacity and efficiency of the transmission and distribution networks. This is to keep pace with the growing demand for electricity and water as well as the future needs of customers, developers and businesses while providing a convenient margin. To achieve this, DEWA uses the latest smart technologies and scientific planning. DEWA’s production capacity has increased to 14,517 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA’s results surpass major European and American utilities in several key performance indicators. Line losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2.2% compared to around 6-7% in Europe and the USA. DEWA has achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year. Dubai recorded 1.19 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

