- Dubai's energy demand increased in 2024 in line with population growth and Emirate’s steady expansion

• Energy demand rose by 5.4% to 59,594 gigawatt-hours

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that Dubai’s energy demand increased by 5.4% in 2024, compared to 2023. Al Tayer said that energy demand in 2024 was 59,594 gigawatt hours (GWh), compared to 56,516 GWh in 2023. He further noted that DEWA continues to increase the capacity of transmission and distribution networks as it develops world-class electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with Dubai’s population growth and the steady expansion of the Emirate’s economic activities.

“Thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global city and a preferred destination to live and work in, as well as a hub for business and tourism. Dubai's urban, economic and demographic prosperity promotes DEWA’s sustainable growth, driven by growing demand for power and water. In line with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities, DEWA’s installed generation capacity reached 17.179 GW. Clean power accounts for 20% of the total installed power generation capacity. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA has become a global model for energy and water efficiency and reliability, providing its services according to the highest standards of availability, sustainability, efficiency and quality,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA experienced a noteworthy 3.4% increase in its peak demand in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 10.76 GW. DEWA is committed to sustainability and operational excellence in the services that it provides.

