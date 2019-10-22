Dubai saves 7.4 billion gallons of water, equivalent to AED1.2 billion

By WAM

Between 2009 and 2018, customers in Dubai saved over two terawatt-hours of electricity and 7.4 billion gallons of water, equivalent to AED1.2 billion, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in a statement marking World Energy Day 2019.

''World Energy Day on 22nd October every year is an initiative endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during the World Energy Forum that was held in Dubai in 2012. This endorsement was made in the presence of representatives of 54 countries, in addition to the UN, Arab League and African Union Commission, through the ‘Dubai Declaration of Energy for All’ on 22nd October, 2012. The futuristic vision of His Highness plays a fundamental role in the cooperation between local and international public and private organisations,'' he stated.

''This vision has paved the way to launch initiatives and projects designed to raise awareness in society on the importance of conservation and supports the UAE's efforts to protect the environment and natural resources and reduce our carbon footprint. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world, and the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce energy and water use by 30 percent by 2030," Al Tayer added.

''The DEWA, in cooperation with several partners, has launched many initiatives and programmes to ensure that the rational consumption of resources becomes part of social culture and daily practice, to encourage members of the society to adopt a conscious and responsible lifestyle. These initiatives support the aim to transform Dubai into a global centre of clean energy and a green economy. The DEWA’s rationalisation programmes and initiatives over the past 10 years have achieved significant savings in the consumption of electricity and water within the target groups," he further added.

"These savings contributed to the reduction of one million tonnes of carbon emissions. The DEWA seeks to enhance these savings and continue its intensive efforts to achieve sustainable development to build a sustainable future for us and for generations to come," Al Tayer said in conclusion.