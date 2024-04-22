Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Dubai Land Department enhance sustainability in Dubai’s real estate sector

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE)’s Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) for Electricity and Water, in cooperation with the Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), organised a joint workshop that focused on enhancing the efficiency of energy and water use in buildings. The workshop aimed to support the energy efficiency policy for joint ownership properties, which was recently launched by RERA.



Enhancing the investment value of real estate units



The workshop was attended by over 100 property owners, management companies, and service providers to discuss ways to conserve energy and water consumption, enhance their use, and ensure optimal operations in buildings in the Emirate. This supports resource consumption efficiency and enhances the investment value of each real estate unit.



“This strategic cooperation aims to enhance sustainability in Dubai in line with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’ to include 2024. This also reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a role model in laying the foundations for a green economy and consolidate its position among the most sustainable cities in the world.

The workshop emphasised the importance of the outcomes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE at the end of last year at Expo City Dubai. The cooperation between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the Dubai Land Department’s RERA reflects both parties’ keenness to implement the energy efficiency management policy for joint ownership properties. The policy was established in line with Dubai’s vision to be the best and happiest city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“We believe in the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai the best in the world through transforming the energy sector and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This cooperation with the Dubai Land Department aims to enhance the efficiency of energy and water in buildings and drive real change that contributes to achieving Dubai’s goals for managing energy demand and achieving net zero by 2050,” said HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Roadmap towards the sustainability goals



“COP28 has established a scientific method and a roadmap towards the sustainability goals in the UAE. Through our cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we are pleased to enhance these efforts aiming to achieve the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) including providing a global standard for sustainability in Dubai. We are committed to enhancing the readiness and sustainability of the real estate sector in Dubai. We will continue to work to integrate our shared goals in this regard to create a more sustainable future for Dubai,” said HE Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department.



Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Relations Department in RERA, underlined the importance of the energy efficiency management policy for joint ownership properties launched by RERA, which was one of the main pillars of the workshop. The policy aims to enhance energy efficiency, reduce consumption, and enhance environmental sustainability. “This policy will drive the transition to a more sustainable future through seven standards. These include adopting a proactive approach to energy management, promoting energy-efficient building practices, continuously guiding the use of energy management systems, and providing the necessary tools and materials to monitor, analyse and improve energy consumption,” he added.



Buildings Energy Management Accreditation Scheme



During the workshop, the RSB presented the Buildings Energy Management Accreditation Scheme (BEMAS), which is an enabler for achieving operational sustainability in electricity and water consumption. The scheme works as a catalyst for enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, in line with the energy efficiency management policy for joint ownership properties and the Demand Side Management Strategy for energy in Dubai. This system also meets the requirements of energy management companies to enable building owners to optimise energy consumption, thus achieving financial savings and creating added value, while supporting environmental sustainability.

The system has many benefits for many stakeholders. Investors benefit from enhancing the value of properties and reducing operational costs, while tenants enjoy more comfort and lower service bills. The system also provides service providers with opportunities to present specialised services. BEMAS also benefits the community by contributing to a more sustainable built environment.



Energy efficiency in the built environment



During the workshop, RERA also highlighted the importance of energy efficiency in the built environment. The Dubai World Trade Centre showcased its experience in implementing energy efficiency initiatives in its real estate portfolio. The Centre presented a study on energy efficiency in its One Central project, which includes five buildings that have achieved the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold certification. Moreover, ENGIE Solutions showcased their experience as an energy management service provider for buildings.

As Dubai moves towards a more sustainable future, the cooperation between the RSB, RERA, and stakeholders from the private sector paves the way for a more sustainable real estate sector, benefitting the environment, economy, and community. Through this cooperation, the RSB for Electricity and Water aims to support the Demand Side Management Strategy for energy and empower energy efficiency initiatives in Dubai.



RERA plays an integral role in adopting sustainability principles in this vital sector. RERA’s proactive approach to energy efficiency and sustainability emphasises the importance of enhancing the sustainability of the growing real estate market. RERA recently launched the energy efficiency management policy for joint ownership properties, emphasising the requirements for energy efficiency measures and performance reports. This policy is a guideline for implementing energy and water efficiency initiatives through property and community management companies, strengthening Dubai’s commitment to sustainable practices.

