Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and RAK Municipality partner to improve electricity and water efficiency

By Staff

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Ras Al Khaimah Municipality have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on electricity and water efficiency in the two Emirates, and share best practices and insights on the implementation of efficiency measures. HE Ahmad Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and HE Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director General of RAK Municipality, signed the MoU.

“This agreement relies on the strong bilateral relations between both government organisations and on the progress that both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are making by working together and applying best practices to implement energy and water efficiency projects,” said Al Muhairbi.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is supervising the implementation of the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, targeting 30% savings in energy and water use by 2030. Dubai achieved 7.6% in electricity savings and 4.3% water savings in 2017.

"Ras Al Khaimah Government is committed to a long-term strategy for sustainability. We welcome this collaboration with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, as we share common objectives. We will rely on the early successes of Dubai in the fields of sustainable construction and energy efficiency, and we are ready to share our experience and the new approaches we are implementing in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Al Zaabi.

The Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040 targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040. The strategy started in 2018 with the initiation of several programmes, including the Barjeel programme, green building regulations for new buildings, retrofitting existing buildings, energy management, and the use of electric vehicles.

The two government organisations are already working together on topics of energy and water efficiency and sustainability, in support of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy recently participated in the launch of the RAK Municipality’s Building Retrofit Programme and its consultation panel earlier this year on the development of green building regulations.