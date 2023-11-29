Dubai Supreme Council of Energy launches the fifth edition of the ‘Emirates Energy Award’ under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy launched today the 5th Emirates Energy Award (EEA) 2023- 2025 to be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality’. This announcement was made by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, during the activities of the ninth edition of the World Green Economy Summit in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in Dubai.



HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “I am pleased to welcome you to this gathering for the launch of the fifth edition of the Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, under the theme "Empowering Carbon Neutrality." This new theme aligns with the vision of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their vision is for the UAE to be a global hub for innovation in the clean and renewable energy sector and to continue its leadership in global climate action, fostering comprehensive sustainable development. The Emirates Energy Award supports these efforts by providing a global platform to showcase innovative projects, programmes, practices, and practical solutions that support sustainability, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to achieving climate neutrality.”



HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer added: “Thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE has become one of the most effective countries in supporting global efforts to mitigate climate change and has established its position as a pioneering global model in the field of sustainable energy. The Emirates Energy Award is aligned with our commitment to contribute to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. It encourages entities and individuals to participate by presenting their innovative ideas and projects that contribute to achieving carbon neutrality. The fifth edition of the award is especially important as we launch it during the 9th World Green Economy Summit, in the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and one day before inaugurating COP28, which the UAE hosts at Expo City Dubai. The award contributes to enhancing Dubai's position as a global hub for energy efficiency, clean and renewable energy, sustainability, and environment protection in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.”



HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer added: “Since its inception 11 years ago, EEA has garnered broad international interest from specialists in renewable and clean energy and has succeeded in presenting outstanding projects and programmes that support the roadmap towards sustainable development, backed by alternative energy technologies and solutions for the efficient use of our natural resources. This contributes to accelerating the transition to a green and sustainable economy. The four editions of the award attracted 615 participants from 29 countries around the world, and 118 winners were honoured across its ten categories. Significantly, throughout the previous editions, it was apparent that the ingenuity of young participants stood out among other participants, presenting innovative solutions for environmentally friendly green products and technologies, ensuring the sustainability of our energy resources for sustainable development.”

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer concluded: “I urge all institutions and individuals within the energy sector to actively take part in the fifth edition of the award, focused on carbon neutrality. Together, we can support global climate action and safeguard our planet, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for us and for generations to come.”



HE Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award said: “We are pleased to launch the fifth edition of the Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025, organized under the theme 'Empowering Carbon Neutrality.' This award aims to contribute to the achievement of the strategic goals of the national sustainability plans in the UAE, including UAE’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2050. Relevantly, the award works towards realising the goals of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE by raising awareness of the importance of sustainability and energy efficiency, promoting innovation, and supporting sustainable development through honouring successful projects and initiatives in the field of sustainable energy and the environment.”



HE Al Muhairbi added, “The Emirates Energy Award has solidified its position to become an international platform for promoting sustainable development worldwide. The award has constituted a qualitative and essential addition to the country's efforts in supporting the development of innovative solutions to empower communities in facing the urgent challenges posed by climate change globally. The award highlights best practices and pioneering initiatives in the fields of energy and circular economy, particularly in solar and renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, green mobility, operational improvement techniques, and carbon emission reduction.”

HE Al Muhairbi further stated, “In conjunction with the convening of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE, the Emirates Energy Award will actively contribute to reinforcing sustainability concepts and focusing on energy and environmental issues in the region. It will also highlight the most significant innovations and technologies developed to support an effective transition in clean energy.”



Taher Diab, Secretary-General of the Emirates Energy Award provided a detailed explanation of the award's objectives and categories. He highlighted its established position as an innovation platform in the energy sector, contributing to the enhancement of the clean energy sector and shedding light on best practices and pioneering initiatives in energy efficiency.



The Emirates Energy Award will be granted in the Award’s 10 categories including Energy Efficiency - Public Sector, Energy Efficiency - Private Sector, Large Energy Project, Small Energy Project, Distributed Solar Generation (Large Scale ≥ 500kW), Distributed Solar Generation (Small Scale < 500 kW), Education & Capacity Building, Applied Research & Product Development, and Young Energy Professional.







