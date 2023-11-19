Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews key strategies and initiatives in energy and water efficiency

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 79th meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members HE Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; HE Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting discussed several topics, including the achievements of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) in operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. EGA implemented measures and programmes that resulted in positive outcomes in terms of aluminium manufacturing efficiency. The company listed the new brand for (celestiAL) aluminium, which is produced using solar energy to generate electricity. It is marketed in global markets and is used by well-known companies in automobile manufacturing.

The meeting also reviewed the progress in the road map of the Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) projects. The company has retrofitted nearly 8,000 existing buildings in Dubai. This included the installation of photovoltaic solar panels as part of the Shams Dubai initiative, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of building operations in Dubai. The Council also reviewed the progress of implementing the programmes of the Dubai Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy, which aims to increase the effectiveness of rationalising the consumption of desalinated water, recycling and using wastewater, and preserving groundwater.

“The meeting reviewed the progress of the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support the path of green and sustainable economy and the UAE’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2050, and in support of the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and the Year of Sustainability in the UAE by providing alternative sources to generate clean and renewable energy. Dubai adopts a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources that focuses on enhancing water resources, reducing consumption, and using the latest technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30% by 2030,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

“In line with the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, Etihad ESCO is working to achieve the UAE’s strategic goal to establish a green economy and sustainable development. This supports Dubai’s position as a global model for the transition to a green economy through leadership, partnerships, and adopting energy efficiency technologies,” added Al Tayer.

“Over the past five years, Dubai has seen the completion of several prominent programmes and projects with the participation of the public and private sectors. The implementation process is reviewed according to a specific schedule and budgets to ensure the realisation of the planned results. This supports the Council’s system which aims to support the transition to a green economy and achieve sustainable development in Dubai, in line with the UAE’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2050,” said HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE.

