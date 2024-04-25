Dubai to host the 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference from 20 to 22 May

The 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC 2024) ), hosted by ENOC Group and organized by S&P Global Commodity Insights, will be held in Dubai from 20 to 22 May, 2024. The conference features a line-up of leading speakers and industry experts, who will address global market dynamics under the event’s theme of ‘Evolving Core Energy Markets within a Sustainable Landscape’.

MPGC 2024 will be held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council for Energy, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman & Chief Executive, Emirates Group.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC and Co-Chairman of MPGC 2024 said: “ENOC is proud to host the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference once again under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. We are privileged to have the unwavering support of His Highness, whose vision continues to inspire advancements in the energy sector.”

He added: “We aim to make this year’s conference a platform to reiterate our dedication to inspiring responsibility to navigate the complexities of global energy transitions while embracing innovation and sustainability, aligning with the strategic objectives of the UAE. We look forward to insightful discussions and impactful outcomes that will shape the trajectory of our industry.”

Dave Ernsberger, Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights and Co-Chairman of MPGC 2024, said: “This year has already brought a raft of fresh questions to the global oil and gas markets, including how sustainable the Atlantic Basin’s current production surpluses are for oil, and how long stability can continue in Asia’s gas markets. The answers to many of these questions are to be found among leaders in the Middle East, as the balancing point for world supply – and the source of much growth in demand and innovation in next-generation energy markets.”

Under this year’s theme, ‘Evolving Core Energy Markets within a Sustainable Landscape’, the conference will strike a balance in addressing fossil fuels and renewable energy, against the backdrop of regional conflicts affecting global oil and gas flows and trading, energy security, and geopolitical tumult.

Two optional tracks will be on offer on May 22, 2024, focusing on the downstream, low carbon, and new energies. In addition, MPGC 2024 will examine the sustainable energy future in the aviation and maritime sectors; refinery optimisation and supply chains; chemicals investments; gas and hydrogen interplay; factoring carbon intensity in the commodity trading horizon; utilisation of circular carbon economy; and revolutionising hydrogen and its derivatives in the region.

MPGC 2024 will attract participants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas including leading traders, oil and gas majors, national oil companies, refiners, professional consultants and digital technologists, as well as banks and exchanges, legal firms, regulators, renewable energy players, and other supply/service companies.

