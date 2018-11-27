DWTC leads with sustainability and energy diversification initiatives

By WAM

Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, continues its commitment to support Dubai’s vision for leadership in energy security and efficiency through its energy diversification initiatives.

In line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy’s aim of generating 75 percent of its energy consumption from clean sources by 2050, the DWTC is championing a range of resource and energy optimisation measures.

Early this year, the DWTC completed the installation of 3,000 photovoltaic solar panels on the roof above Sheikh Rashid Hall. The panels have a combined capacity of 1 megawatt, MW, peak, and help save 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. In addition, 400KW peak capacity solar panels were installed above the recently opened six-storey Happiness Street Parking building. A further 3MW of photovoltaic solar panels are also in the pipeline for later this year, bringing the total solar capacity at DWTC to 4.4MW installed within a year.

The entity plans to complement its energy diversification drive with an overall energy reduction goal of between 5 and 7 percent each year. Retrofitting continues apace at the existing DWTC properties, with 10,000 lights being replaced by low-energy LED equivalents. The DWTC is also championing the use of electric vehicles, with 16 charging units introduced in addition to six bays dedicated to hybrid cars. Buildings have also been fitted with water-saving taps, which has reduced the overall water consumption by 15 percent.

Speaking about the importance of sustainability, Mahir Julfar, Senior Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "We are proud to continue our alignment with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy and support the UAE as it transitions to becoming a green economy. Our commitment to the nation’s clean energy agenda is being expressed through a range of measurable initiatives across our developments and business offerings such as the installation of solar panels, retrofitting of existing structures, and the upgrading of internal policies conforming to best practice. Through these, we are paving the way to set new sustainability benchmarks for the region."

Waste management optimisation is also at the forefront, with efforts towards becoming paperless being a key area of focus. The DWTC is also optimising its ability to redirect waste to landfills, with strategic routes to handle plastics, electronics and other waste streams. Organic composting is being tested within the main production kitchen to reduce waste to landfill, and other simple measures are being implemented such as the reduction of single-use plastic.

To address the issue of food wastage, another sustainability priority, the DWTC has an ongoing partnership with the Dubai Food Bank, a non-profit entity that distributes food to those in need. The company was recently presented with an award by the municipality for its support to the initiative.

DWTC was also honoured with the coveted CSR Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2018. "We are proud to have our efforts towards sustainability recognised by the CSR Label. This is a testament to the impactful changes that can be achieved by adopting best practice in sustainability and by harnessing new sources of renewable energy. We are committed to supporting the UAE’s drive towards a sustainable future," Julfar added.