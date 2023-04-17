Emirates Gas launches next generation LPG composite cylinders

State-of-the-art cylinders to be supplied and distributed in Zabeel, Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah, Al Qudra and Arabian Ranches for the first time

Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, today announced the launch of its next generation LPG composite cylinders in selected areas in Dubai. The launch comes as part of ENOC’s consistent efforts to provide customers with the latest technology and innovation in the LPG industry.

Light in weight and durable in nature, the composite cylinders are also translucent enabling customers to know the level of product in the cylinder as it goes down and alerting them to book refills on time.

The cylinders will be exclusively available through the following authorised distributors: Al Jafliyah Gas Distribution L.L.C, Lahej & Sultan Gas, Lootah BC Gas, Al Salam Gas and Ali Abdulla Gas and available in the following area’ Zabeel, Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah, Al Qudra and Arabian Ranches for the first time and will gradually be available in more areas.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “With the launch of the next generation composite cylinders in prime locations in Dubai, we are reaffirming our commitment to adhering to the UAE’s highest environment, health and safety standards, which continues to be critical to our business. Our state of-the-art cylinders are made of advanced composite materials, making them more durable and lighter in weight. We will soon extend the offering to other areas in the Emirate in the future.”

In addition to domestic use, the LPG composite cylinders are a popular and convenient choice for campers and boaters due to their lightweight and durable design, making them easy to transport and handle. They can be used to power a wide range of equipment, including camping stoves, lanterns, heaters, and even small generators, providing a reliable and safe source of energy for outdoor activities. Furthermore, LPG composite cylinders have a longer lifespan and require less maintenance, making them an ideal option for extended camping or boating trips.

Emirates Gas also aims to extend the service to cover additional locations including Al Barsha, Al Furjan, Jebal Ali, Sports City, Meadows, Springs and The Palm amongst others in the future. The state-of-the-art cylinders are available in two sizes – 11kgs and 16kgs.

As part of their efforts to prevent the distribution of unauthorised LPG cylinders, Emirates Gas and Emarat urge customers to purchase cylinders only from authorised distributors and to request a valid VAT invoice as per the UAE government regulations. Authorised distributors follow strict safety practices when handling LPG cylinders, which requires thorough inspection, specialised testing, and maintenance before every filling. By following these standard safety procedures, Emirates Gas ensures customers receive LPG cylinders that are safe to use.

To view the list of authorised distributors please visit: https://www.emiratesgas.com/composite-cylinder/

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.