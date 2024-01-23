Empower and ASHRAE collaborate to develop global Standard for District Cooling

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) for the development of a unified and globally approved District Cooling Standard, which will be adopted by various countries with emerging district cooling infrastructure by 2025.



The MoU was signed by His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Ginger Scoggins, President of ASHRAE, during Empower's participation in the ASHRAE Conference 2024, running until January 24th in Chicago, USA.



Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Recognizing the immense potential of district cooling for environmental, economic, and social improvement, the industry must collaborate to drive its adoption. Expanding its reach will make these benefits tangible for diverse urban environments and communities worldwide. A crucial step forward is the strategic partnership between ASHRAE and Empower, driven by a shared humanitarian vision. By establishing adaptable professional standards, they equip stakeholders in different countries to implement district cooling systems optimized for their specific climates, environments, and contexts”.



Bin Shafar stressed that Empower operates in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. "Driven by an innovation-based approach, our strategic partnerships with international stakeholders seek to develop advanced, practical solutions to improve energy efficiency, enhance indoor cooling services, and support sustainability efforts. This will ultimately contribute to sustainable economic growth, environmental preservation, and carbon emission reduction through the implementation of the Demand Side Management Strategy, a key initiative focused on reducing energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030”, he added.



For her part, Ginger Scoggins, 2023-24 ASHRAE President of ASHRAE, said, “ASHRAE is pleased to collaborate with Empower in crafting this standard and shares in a commitment to promoting sustainability through district cooling on a global scale.



The District Cooling Standard will serve as the global reference for design professionals, including specialists, utility engineers, and system designers. It will provide in-depth guidance on design, operation, and maintenance of District Cooling systems along with strategies for system improvement and thermal storage integration.

