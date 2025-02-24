Empower and DMCC sign agreement to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with sustainable district cooling services

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed an agreement with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with environmentally friendly district cooling services, for a capacity of 24,675 refrigeration tons (RT).

The agreement was signed at DMCC's headquarters in Uptown Tower in the presence of Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district, innovatively designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use urban destination of eight planned mixed-use towers alongside a variety of retail, dining, luxury hospitality, and sustainable community options. Following the successful completion of Uptown Tower, the next phase of the district comprises of two grade A commercial towers. The district is strategically located at the heart of new Dubai in the southern end of the city, providing easy access and connectivity to key areas and landmarks in Dubai.

Empower’s JLT District Cooling project includes four plants (three of which are currently operational) with a designed total capacity of 152,000 RT, in addition to a comprehensive pipeline network serving the entire area. These plants are equipped with well-developed infrastructure and advanced smart production and operation systems, ensuring readiness to cater to any new project of any size or use, which strengthens investor and developer confidence in Empower’s efficient and environmentally friendly services.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating: "We are proud to sign this agreement with DMCC to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with environmentally friendly district cooling services. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable district cooling solutions that help reducing carbon emissions and support the UAE’s national sustainability goals."

He added that Empower is currently serving the first phase of the project, including the iconic Uptown Tower, with environmentally friendly district cooling services, delivering a cooling capacity of 3,850 RT in compliance with international standards.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: "One year ago, we broke ground on Phase 2 of Uptown Dubai, marking a major milestone in the district’s development with the construction of two premium commercial towers. With new residential towers announced and the imminent launch of the Atrium, Plaza, and vibrant F&B offerings, Uptown Dubai is rapidly taking shape as a world-class destination. Our partnership with Empower is a crucial step in this journey, ensuring the seamless delivery of sustainable cooling solutions that both support our vision for a smart urban community and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors."

