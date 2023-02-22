Empower and Dubai Maritime City sign agreement to supply District Cooling services

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, and Dubai Maritime City (DMC), have signed an agreement to provide district cooling services to the DMC project with a cooling capacity of more than 63,000 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT).

The agreement was signed by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, a leading provider of integrated smart logistics solutions aimed at enabling trade flows around the world.

The new agreement is the first of its kind following the successful listing of Empower on the Dubai Financial Market, and reflects the confidence of the business sector in the role played by the company in providing environmentally friendly district cooling services with economic, social, climatic and environmental gains. The agreement also reflects the Empower's high ability to expand its business, and increase the scope of its projects with an advanced and sustainable business model.

Empower revealed it will invest AED 450 million to cater to the needs of more than 43 buildings in Dubai Maritime City with world-class district cooling services in two phases through two plants located within the City, and operate with innovative and technologically advanced systems. The first phase includes supplying of cooling energy to 27 buildings with a capacity of more than 28,000 RT and the second phase includes supplying 16 buildings with 35,000 RT cooling energy.

Dubai Maritime City, part of DP World, strategically located between Port Rashid and Dubai Dry Docks, is one of the most prominent urban destinations for freehold areas in Dubai. It aims to develop and support maritime trade and improve freight services and various marine services. The city includes luxury residential properties, 5-star hotels, modern office towers, retail outlets, and a variety of services that improve the lifestyle and work in one place.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar said: “The Dubai Maritime City project is considered one of the prominent real estate projects in Dubai. It reflects the pioneering role of Dubai in developing sustainable projects, and aim to invest in the marine spaces overlooking the coast of the Arabian Gulf in Dubai, including residential, hotel, commercial and other vital facilities that support the tourist and commercial destinations of the Emirate. We are pleased to partner with Dubai Maritime City in the development of their project, and provide it with environmentally friendly and energy efficient district cooling solutions, that saves electricity up to 50% compared to conventional air conditioning systems.”

He added that the company reflects the positive demand within the real estate sector for investment in the field of environmental sustainability, which mainly contributes to enhancing the company's growth process.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Empower to supply the Dubai Maritime City project with district cooling systems with sustainable and environmentally friendly specifications. Our relationship with the company helps us translate our commitment to green building standards in Dubai, and support the environmental direction and sustainable development goals in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai”.

Bin Sulayem added: "This agreement is in line with DP World’s sustainability strategy represented in the company’s programme 'Our world, Our future', to join our list of efforts to implement our projects and conduct our operations in a responsible manner."

ABOUT EMPOWER

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC, (Empower) was established in 2003 by a Ruler’s Decree, with the objective of providing world-class District Cooling Services to Dubai and the region. Empower’s principal activities focus on the provision of district cooling services and the management, operation and maintenance of central cooling plants and related distribution networks, as well as the production and selling of pre-insulated pipes and fittings.

From a modest beginning of it’s operations with a single temporary plant serving DIFC (the financial district of Dubai), Empower has grown exponentially over the two decades, with an impressive portfolio of major projects in place and is currently the world’s largest District Cooling Services provider by capacity. Empower serves more than 110,000 corporate and individual customers in 1,463 buildings with a connected capacity of more than 1.4 million refrigeration tons (RT) and a contracted capacity of more than 1.5 million RT.

Empower provides its services to the landmark projects in Dubai such as Deira Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Marsa Al-Arab, Business Bay, Meydan, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, Dubai Production City, Dubailand Residence Complex and many more.

ABOUT DP WORLD

We are a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of over 300 business units in 75 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 103,000 people from 161 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.