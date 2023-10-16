Empower awards a set of contracts to build advanced district cooling plant and expand the network in Jumeirah

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced the award of a set of contracts to build an advanced new-generation district cooling plant and expand the district cooling pipeline network in Jumeirah.

The Jumeirah area is known as one of the most prestigious global residential and tourist destinations in the emirate, with iconic projects such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Marsa Al Arab which represents a new and prominent architectural landmark in Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Living, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Naseem Jumeirah Hotel, and others.

The company explained that the construction of the Jumeirah Beach Hills district cooling plant recently began, in accordance with the highest international standards, and that the plant will align with the standards of sustainable green buildings and modern urban developments in the Emirate of Dubai. The architectural design of the plant will match the general appearance of the area and the architectural identity of its buildings.

The new plant is expected to be in operation by the third quarter of 2024, with a total cooling capacity of 48,000 refrigeration tons (RT). Empower explained that the expansion of the distribution pipeline networks will be carried out in parallel with the construction of the new plant, as part of the company’s plan to develop infrastructure using the latest smart technologies. This is to meet the increasing demand for the company’s services from the growing commercial and residential sector in Dubai and in order to provide high-quality services to the customers.

The company also indicated that during the WETEX 2023 exhibition, a model of the Jumeirah Beach Hills district cooling plant will be displayed at the Empower stand.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said that the company is progressively implementing expansion plans to provide its services to various large-scale mixed-use projects in different parts of Dubai, ensuring its leadership in the district cooling industry and providing high-quality, world-class services to its customers.

Bin Shafar added: “Empower is committed to providing world-class cooling services to Jumeirah, one of the most luxurious residential and tourist areas in the Emirate and the world. To keep pace with the growth of the area that hosts Burj Al Arab, an iconic landmark of Dubai, Empower is expanding its distribution network and building a new district cooling plant . This will provide the luxurious hotels, resorts, and residential buildings in the area with reliable and efficient cooling services.”

