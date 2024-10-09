Empower signs new agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to supply advanced chillers with a total capacity up to 100,000 RT

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has signed a new agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, to supply advanced chillers with a total capacity up to 100,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). The agreement was signed on October 8, 2024, in Dubai by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Mr. Yoshihiro Ito, President of MHI Thermal Systems, in the presence of officials from both companies. Under the agreement, MHI Thermal Systems will supply 18 cutting-edge and energy-efficient water-cooled centrifugal chillers with a total capacity of 56,250 RT starting from 2025, for Empower’s various district cooling projects in Dubai, notably, the Deira Waterfront Development (DWD), Jumeirah Village and Al Sufouh.

The agreement also includes a provision allowing Empower to increase the order up to 31 December 2024, potentially increasing the total capacity to 100,000 RT.



This marks the second agreement between Empower and MHI Thermal Systems. In late 2021, Empower signed a deal with MHI Thermal Systems to supply advanced water-cooled centrifugal chillers with a total capacity of 100,000 RT that supplied during the years 2022 and 2023 and installed in Empower’s Za’abeel, DLRC, JBH and Business Bay 05 cooling plants. Empower stressed its commitment to continuously improving its 87 plants by adopting the latest technologies to better serve the customers in residential, commercial, healthcare, educational, and multi-use projects across Dubai.



Ahmad Bin Shafar emphasized that this deal offers both parties a significant opportunity to advance the district cooling sector and accelerate efforts toward a carbon-free future through energy-efficient solutions. He noted that these solutions reduce environmental impact and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Bin Shafar also highlighted that the agreement supports Empower’s goal of upgrading its plants with innovative technologies that promote efficient, energy-saving production processes, aligning with the company’s environmental and societal objectives and its commitment to safeguarding resources for future generations.



He reaffirmed Empower’s dedication to developing valuable, modern infrastructure, maintaining its leadership in the global district cooling market, and enhancing the quality of environmentally friendly district cooling services to customers in line with the highest global standards.

Mr. Yoshihiro Ito, President of MHI Thermal Systems, expressed pride in providing advanced solutions to support Empower's goals. He emphasized MHI Thermal Systems’ commitment to maximizing energy efficiency while continuously enhancing operational and production effectiveness. Ito noted MHI Thermal Systems’ honor in collaborating with Empower to implement solutions that align with the Dubai government's long-term strategies, aiming to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030 and support the UAE's carbon emissions reduction strategy.

Following the signing, Empower hosted the MHI Thermal Systems team for a field tour of the Business Bay district cooling plant, which has achieved the Guinness World Record for the highest capacity district cooling plant (DCS), showcasing its operations and highlighting Empower’s success in delivering sustainable, environmentally-friendly district cooling services that provide economic, social, and environmental benefits in support of the UAE’s green economy transition.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.