ENOC Group and Marubeni Pave the Way for Carbon-Neutral Regional Skies during Dubai Airshow

As part of its newly announced plan to provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) to all its customers by 2030, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate; have united to spearhead the aviation industry's transition towards carbon neutrality, marking a paradigm shift in sustainable air travel in the region. The two parties have signed an MOU during the Dubai Airshow 2023 to produce SAF and sell it across the Middle East and North Africa region, with the aim to contribute to the circular economy and a decarbonised aviation industry.



Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, ENOC and Marubeni are collaboratively developing an integrated approach to carbon neutrality, poised to reshape the aviation landscape. This groundbreaking initiative promises a new milestone in decarbonising a more sustainable aviation sector.



His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Aligned with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, this initiative underscores ENOC's commitment to sustainability. Through partnerships like this one, we intend to extend our reach beyond the UAE, contributing to the broader GCC region's SAF ecosystem. This is a strategic component of ENOC's plan to provide SAF to all our customers by 2030, aligning with our Group’s vision for a greener and more sustainable future in the aviation industry.”



Atsushi Suzuki, President, and CEO of Marubeni Middle-East & Africa Power Ltd., said: "We are on the cusp of a new era in aviation. Our first SAF production facility is about to become a reality, and our discussions with regional carriers serving Dubai Airport are incredibly promising. I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated teams at ENOC and Marubeni for making this game-changing collaboration possible."



In a world actively seeking innovative solutions to environmental challenges, ENOC and Marubeni are on a mission to redefine the future of aviation, ushering in a more sustainable era and promising a brighter, greener world for all.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.