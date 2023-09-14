- ENOC Group launches new service station to support fuelling needs in Al Ain

- The service station is located at Mbazzarah Al Khadra and is equipped with six fuel tanks



ENOC Group announced the launch of its latest service station located in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, Al Ain. The new station will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.



The Group’s newest service station brings the total number of stations across the UAE to 191. The new service station is designed to cater to the fuelling needs of residents at Mbazzarah Al Khadra and motorists driving towards Wadi Adventure, Jabal Al Hafeet, and E95 from Al Ain.



His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “ENOC Group’s latest station will cater to the fuelling needs of commuters within Al Ain’s eastern border and beyond, and is part of our commitment to fulfilling the UAE’s energy needs with safe and sustainable fuelling options. The opening of our latest service station is in line with our plans to expand our retail footprint in the region to better serve people and the wider community. The service station is strategically located and will cater to the needs of residents and businesses in the Emirate.”



The new service station is spread across an area of 4,000 m2 and is equipped with three dispensers and six fuel tanks allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98, E Plus, and Diesel. To accommodate the needs of motorists, the station also encompasses a ZOOM convenience store and AutoPro services.



In line with NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system has been designed to have the maximum allowed and safe flow rate to reduce refuelling time. The service station features full retail automation and modern construction standards and is equipped with CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest levels of security.



Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘YES’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services, or when making a purchase at convenience stores.











Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.