ENOC Group opens new service stations in Lehbab and Al Qudra

ENOC Group has announced that it recently opened two new service stations in Lehbab and Al Qudra in Dubai.

The opening of the two new service stations, both in key locations, takes the total number of ENOC service stations now in the UAE to 147.

The Lehbab service station is conveniently located along Lehbab Road and will provide retail, fuel and automotive services to commuters traveling to Jebel Ali; while Al Qudra station will cater to the needs of the communities residing in Al Qudra area such as Arabian Ranches, DAMAC Hills, Mudon and Sustainable City.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "Our retail strategy is focused on expanding a robust retail network that will enable us to offer customers easy access to fuel, automotive and retail services, while identifying opportunities to better serve communities across the UAE. Our new and strategically located service stations will further add to the convenience of our customers in meeting their daily needs, especially during these difficult times when people are encouraged to stay home; or within the vicinity of their residential communities."

The stations feature new generation double dispensers with retractable hoses to refuel cars on both sides. The fuel system has been designed to allow maximum safe flow rate as per the National Fire Prevention Association standards to reduce the overall refuelling time.

Supported by its Auto Tank Gauging and electronic leak detection system, the fuel system is fully automated and reduces the potential for human error and the need for intervention.

