ENOC’s jet fuel sales to reach over a billion gallons by the end of 2023

The Group’s specialised aviation fuels division expects sales to cross pre-pandemic levels this year

Dubai, UAE; 13 November 2023: Reaffirming its commitment to the growth of the aviation sector in Dubai, ENOC Group will reach more than one billion gallons of jet fuel sales – exceeding pre-pandemic levels – at the end of this year by supplying more than 153,000 commercial, military, and general aviation flights around the world. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow, which is taking place until 17 November at Dubai World Central.

The Group also announced its plans to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Dubai Airports in 2024 in line with its long-term strategy and is currently exploring the possibility of producing SAF within and outside the UAE. As part of its international expansion plans, ENOC is aiming to increase sales volume globally in addition to potential acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and greenfield projects.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “With strong demand for air travel driving global passenger volume, the aviation sector remains a key driver to the UAE’s economic growth. As a leading integrated global energy player, ENOC Group is committed to meeting the growing demand for jet fuel both locally and internationally. Additionally, and as decarbonisation of the aviation sector is a top priority, ENOC Group is working closely with strategic partners to secure and blend sustainable aviation fuel, which will not only help to secure this fuel for the future but also support the nation to achieve its net zero ambition.”

Headquartered in the UAE, ENOC Group provides more than 40% of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport. Last year, the Group also announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2 km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport. The pipeline carrying 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

Established internationally in 2002, ENOC Group’s aviation business has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe. Over the years, the Group has invested in latest technologies and continuously implements best practices to achieve world-class performance.

