Fuel prices in the UAE during June 2023

The UAE fuel price committee on May 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2023.

Starting June 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.16 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.84 per litre, compared to Dh3.05 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.76 a litre, compared to Dh2.97 a litre in May.

