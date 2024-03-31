Fuel prices in the UAE for April 2024

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee approved an increase in gasoline and diesel prices during April 2024, ranging between 11 and 12 fils for gasoline, while diesel prices decreased by 7 fils per liter compared to March 2024.

Fuel distribution companies announced the new prices to be implemented starting Monday, April 1, 2024, with the new pricing including a 5% value-added tax.

The price per liter of super gasoline "98" increased by 12 fils from 3.03 dirhams in March 2024 to 3.15 dirhams in April 2024. Similarly, the price per liter of special gasoline "95" increased by 11 fils from 2.92 dirhams in March to 3.03 dirhams in April.

The price per liter of "E Plus" gasoline "91" also rose by 11 fils from 2.85 dirhams in March to 2.96 dirhams in April. Meanwhile, the price per liter of diesel decreased by 7 fils from 3.16 dirhams in March to 3.09 dirhams in April.

The Committee had approved a reduction in gasoline and diesel prices during January 2024 for the third consecutive month, ranging between 13 and 14 fils for gasoline, and 19 fils for diesel per liter compared to December 2023 prices.

It also approved a reduction in gasoline and diesel prices during December 2023 by 7 to 8 fils for gasoline and 23 fils for diesel per liter compared to November 2023 prices. Additionally, fuel prices were reduced during November 2023 by 41 fils for gasoline and 15 fils for diesel per liter compared to October 2023 prices.

The criteria for fuel prices adopted by the Ministry of Energy are determined monthly, based on the average global oil prices, either rising or falling, after adding the operating costs for distribution companies.

