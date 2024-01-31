8.04 PM Wednesday, 31 January 2024
Fuel prices in the UAE for February 2024

Petrol prices for February 2024 rose slightly by less than two per cent, while the diesel price continued to drop, according to the UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee.

The price of Super 98 rose to Dhs2.88 per litre for February, up from Dhs2.82 per litre in January, while the price of Special 95 rose to Dhs2.76 per litre for February, up from Dhs2.71 per litre in January and the price of E-Plus 91 rose to Dhs2.69 per litre for February, up from Dhs2.64 per litre in January.

The price of diesel dropped to Dhs2.99 per litre for February, down from Dhs3 per litre in January.

 

