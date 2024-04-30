Fuel prices in the UAE for May 2024

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee approved an increase in gasoline and diesel prices during May 2024, ranging between 19 fils for gasoline, while diesel prices decreased by 2 fils per liter compared to April 2024 prices. Fuel distribution companies announced the new prices to be effective from Wednesday, May 1, 2024, with the new pricing including a 5% Value Added Tax.

The price per liter of Super 98 gasoline increased by 19 fils from 3.15 dirhams in April to 3.34 dirhams in May 2024. Additionally, the price per liter of Special 95 gasoline increased by 19 fils from 3.03 dirhams in April to 3.22 dirhams in May. Similarly, the price per liter of E-Plus 91 gasoline rose by 19 fils from 2.96 dirhams in April to 3.15 dirhams in May. Meanwhile, the price per liter of diesel decreased by 2 fils from 3.09 dirhams in April to 3.07 dirhams in May.

The Committee had previously approved reductions in gasoline and diesel prices during January 2024 for the third consecutive month, ranging between 13 and 14 fils for gasoline and 19 fils for diesel per liter compared to December 2023 prices. Reductions were also approved in December 2023, ranging between 7 and 8 fils for gasoline and 23 fils for diesel per liter compared to November 2023 prices. Additionally, fuel prices were reduced during November 2023 by 41 fils for gasoline and 15 fils for diesel per liter compared to October 2023 prices.

Super: AED 3,34 per litre

Special: AED 3.22 per litre

E-Plus: AED 3.15 per litre

Gas Oil: AED 3.07 per litre

