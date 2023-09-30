Fuel prices in the UAE for October 2023

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the United Arab Emirates approved new fuel prices during the month of October 2023, and approved an increase in fuel prices.

The price of a liter of "gasoline 98" increased from 3.42 dirhams to 3.44 dirhams, while the price of "gasoline 95" increased from 3.31 dirhams to 3.33 dirhams. The price of “Gasoline 91” increased from 3.23 dirhams to 3.26 dirhams, while the price of diesel increased from 3.40 dirhams to 3.57 dirhams.

