Fuel prices in UAE for April 2023

By E247

The fuel prices monitoring committee has approved a reduction in the prices of gasoline and diesel during April 2023 by an amount ranging between 7 and 8 fils per liter for gasoline, and diesel has been reduced by 11 fils per liter compared to March 2023 prices.

Fuel distribution companies have announced the new prices to be applied starting from Saturday, April 1, 2023, and the new pricing includes a 5% value-added tax.

The price of Super 98 gasoline per liter has decreased by 8 fils, a decrease of 2.59% from AED 3.09 in March to AED 3.01 in April. The price of Special 95 gasoline per liter has decreased by 7 fils, a decrease of 2.36% from AED 2.97 in March to AED 2.90 in April. The price of E Plus 91 gasoline per liter has also decreased by 8 fils, a decrease of 2.76% from AED 2.90 in March to AED 2.82 in April. The price of diesel per liter has decreased by 11 fils, a decrease of 3.5% from AED 3.14 in March to AED 3.03 in April.

The Ministry of Energy determines the fuel pricing standards on a monthly basis, based on the average global oil prices, whether rising or falling, after adding the operating costs for distribution companies."

