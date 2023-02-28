Fuel prices in UAE for March 2023

By E247

The UAE fuel price committee on February 28 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2023.

Starting March 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.09 a litre, compared to Dh 3.05 in February .

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.97 per litre, compared to Dh 2.93 in February.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.90a litre, compared to Dh 2.86 in February.

Diesel will be charged at Dh 3.14 a litre compared to Dh 3.38 in February.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.