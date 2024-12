The UAE's Fuel Price Committee has announced the gasoline and diesel prices for January 2025, which remain stable compared to previous rates. The prices are as follows:

Diesel: AED 2.68 per liter

AED 2.68 per liter Super 98 Gasoline: AED 2.61 per liter

AED 2.61 per liter Special 95 Gasoline: AED 2.50 per liter

AED 2.50 per liter E-Plus 91 Gasoline: AED 2.43 per liter

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.