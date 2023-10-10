Fujairah Ruler receives OPEC Secretary-General

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in stabilising global oil prices, especially in light of the current volatility caused by various political crises.

Oil-producing countries must unify their oil policies to ensure a stable and predictable market, he said.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while receiving Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC.

During the meeting, Al Ghais highlighted the UAE’s significant support for OPEC, and highlighted Fujairah's key role in this regard, commending the emirate’s major port and its role in exporting and importing oil around the world.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Moussa Mourad, Director of Fujairah Port, and Salem Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone.

