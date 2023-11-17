Great success and unprecedented participation in the 25th WETEX & DSS 2023

• HE Saeed Al Tayer commends the role of exhibitors and sponsors in its success and presenting the latest technologies in energy, water, and sustainability

• Around 2,600 companies from 62 countries participated in the exhibition

• Visitors praise the innovative technologies, solutions, and advanced products



The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) concluded its 25th session with great success and unprecedented participation. The exhibition attracted around 2,600 companies from 62 countries around the world, 76 sponsors from international companies and organisations. It included 24 international pavilions from 16 countries. The exhibition’s visitors praised the advanced technologies and innovative solutions presented by companies and organisations at the exhibition.



Praise

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, visited several pavilions and stands participating in the exhibition. He commended the innovative products, technologies, and solutions highlighted at WETEX and DSS this year. These innovations focused on renewable and clean energy systems, water desalination and purification technologies using clean energy, energy storage systems, advanced solar panels and solar cells, smart grids, smart city technologies, smart logistics services, energy storage, water leak detection using Artificial Intelligence, and other efficiency-enhancing technologies in the energy and water sectors.



On the first day of the exhibition, Al Tayer attended the opening ceremony of the Swiss pavilion at the exhibition, in the presence of Angelica Schempp, Consul General of Switzerland in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Al Tayer was briefed on the latest solutions and technologies developed by Swiss companies, especially in renewable energy and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the energy and water sectors.



Al Tayer also toured several international pavilions of countries participating in WETEX and DSS, including Russia, South Korea, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Al Tayer reviewed the latest innovative technologies and solutions that companies are providing in clean and renewable energy, sustainability, water, and smart grids. Al Tayer also visited the stands of Dubai Municipality, Emaar Properties, Wasl Properties, Hitachi Energy, Tesar, KEC, Lucy Electric, Emirates Transformer and Switchgear, Gulf Eternit, Riyadh Cables, Tata, Centaur, Larsen & Toubro, AG Power, Nanosun, Al Nassr Contracting, Hyundai Electric, Green Oasis Contracting, and Arar Utilities.



Meetings

HE Saeed Al Tayer received a number of officials and diplomats at DEWA’s stand at the exhibition, including Carel Richter, Consul General of the Kingdome of Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The Consul General was briefed on DEWA’s most prominent projects and initiatives, especially in the renewable and clean energy sector. The most prominent of which is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. The Counsel also learned about DEWA’s most prominent projects and initiatives. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of sustainability. Al Tayer also received a certificate for DEWA from Annette Guther, Chief Sales Officer of the German smart meter company Diehl. This was for supplying one million smart water meters to DEWA, contributing to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the water network.



The French Pavilion

WETEX and DSS saw Nathalie Kennedy, Consul-General of the French Republic in Dubai, inaugurating the French pavilion, marking France’s first participation in the exhibition. This comes as part of the French Cleantech Days initiative by Business France, which includes a group of innovative companies that provide their products and services in the Middle East. The French Pavilion is home to a dynamic group of companies specialising in various aspects of sustainability, from water and energy management to cutting-edge technology solutions. Visitors to the French Pavilion at WETEX can explore the latest advancements in the field and discover how these innovative offerings can drive positive change in the region.



Wide Participation

This year’s WETEX and DSS, in its Silver Jubilee edition, covers an area of 78,000 square metres. The exhibition is held until Friday, 17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, at Sheikh Saeed halls 1, 2, and 3; Sheikh Maktoum hall; Arena halls 1 and 2; and halls 1 to 8.





