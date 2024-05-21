HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer delivers the opening speech at the 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) 2024

Under the Patronage and Presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council for Energy, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council for Energy, Chairman of ENOC Group, delivered the opening speech at the 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) 2024. MPGC 2024 is hosted by the ENOC Group and organised by S&P Commodity Insights, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Dubai International Financial Center, during the period from May 20 to 22, 2024 under the slogan “The development of basic energy markets within a sustainable landscape,” with the participation of ", in the presence of members of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and senior executives in public and private sector organisations, and companies, and an elite group of speakers and experts in the oil and gas sector, to discuss global market dynamics.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said in his speech: “A warm welcome to the 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference here in the vibrant city of Dubai. It is always a pleasure to host so many friends from the international community here in the region. As we gather today, the global energy sector stands at a crossroads. The imperative to transition towards a sustainable future is undeniable, yet the core energy markets that have powered our economies for decades remain critically important to everyday life. I look at the theme of the conference “Evolving core energy markets within a sustainable landscape” and I know we are ready to meet the challenges of a new energy era.”

“This conference will address three key themes running through the region's oil and gas markets which include geopolitical realities and market volatility, the rise of renewables and the evolving energy mix, and leading the transition: innovation and sustainability. During the course of this conference, I look forward to hearing insightful discussions on our collaborative work to ensure the Middle East remains a vital player in a sustainable global energy future", added Al Tayer.

“As always, I wish you a pleasant stay and trust you will find time – to enjoy the attractions of the city of Dubai while you are here, since life is not all about work. The city itself is a shining example of what can be achieved with unique application and vision and is an excellent backdrop for important debate on our energy future,” concluded HE Al Tayer.

The 31st Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC 2024), will tackle the balance in addressing fossil fuels and renewable energy, against the backdrop of regional and global conflicts affecting global oil and gas flows and trading, energy security, and geopolitical tumult, focusing on the downstream, low carbon, and new energies.

In addition, MPGC 2024 will examine the sustainable energy future in the aviation and maritime sectors; refinery optimisation and supply chains; chemicals investments; gas and hydrogen interplay; factoring carbon intensity in the commodity trading horizon; utilisation of circular carbon economy; and revolutionising hydrogen and its derivatives in the region.

MPGC 2024 has attracted participants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas including leading traders, oil and gas majors, national oil companies, refiners, professional consultants and digital technologists, as well as banks and exchanges, legal firms, regulators, renewable energy players, and other supply/service companies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.