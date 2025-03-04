HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer reviews progress of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has reviewed progress at the 1,800MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, developed under the independent power producer (IPP) model with investments of up to AED 5.5 billion. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the world’s largest single-site solar park.

The solar park’s projects, implemented by DEWA using the IPP model, are key to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to ensure 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity is from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, along with senior officials and engineers from DEWA.

Al Tayer was briefed on the progress of the sixth phase by officials from Shuaa Energy 4. The project is approximately 53% complete, with 600MW out of the total 1,800MW already operational.

The sixth phase of the solar park uses the latest bifacial solar photovoltaic technologies with single-axis tracking. This phase will provide clean energy for approximately 540,000 residences and reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project spans 20 square kilometres.

The solar park’s current production capacity is 3,460MW, with an additional 1,200MW under construction. By 2030, the solar park’s total capacity will reach 7,260MW, with clean energy contributing around 34% of Dubai’s total energy capacity.

