Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews the latest in renewable and clean energy technologies at WETEX 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), from 1 to 3 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event hosts more than 2,800 companies from 65 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was welcomed by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX. His Highness was accompanied by HE Al Tayer and other high-level officials on a tour of WETEX. He was briefed on the latest advances, innovations and products relating to energy, water desalination, green technology, clean and renewable energy solutions, environmental sustainability, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, research and development, and more.

Solar park milestones

Sheikh Mansoor visited DEWA’s stand and reviewed the latest developments in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. His Highness was briefed about the fourth phase of the Solar Park, which is the largest investment project employing three hybrid technologies, with a parabolic basin complex producing 600MW, the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) tower accounting for 100MW, and photovoltaic panels adding another 250MW. The project features the tallest solar tower in the world at 263.126 metre, and the largest thermal energy storage capacity with a capacity of 5,907 megawatt hours (MWh), according to the Guinness World Records.

Sheikh Mansoor was briefed by Al Tayer about the 1,800MW sixth phase of the Solar Park, currently under construction, with investments up to AED 5.5 billion. This phase will provide clean energy for approximately 540,000 residences and help reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project will span an area of 20 square kilometres.

His Highness took a keen interest in pioneering projects undertaken by the Research and Development (R&D) Centre and the Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and the Shams Dubai initiative to install photovoltaic solar panels on the roofs of homes and buildings.

Strategic water reserve

His Highness was also apprised about the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project, which will enable the storage and retrieval of up to 6 billion imperial gallons of water, making it the largest of its kind in the world. This technology will create a strategic reserve, capable of supplying the emirate of Dubai with over 50 million gallons of water a day for 90 days in the event of emergencies or whenever required.

Sheikh Mansoor visited The Green Mobility Hall at WETEX, which hosts leading local and international companies specialising in mobility and green mobility logistics. It highlights the solutions that use the latest technologies in the individual and public sustainable transport sector.

His Highness also toured display areas of several companies and institutions participating in WETEX, including Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), ACWA Power, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Taqa Water Solutions, in addition to a number of international pavilions, including Russia, Belarus and Italy.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.