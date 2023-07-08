MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that the MENA Solar Conference (MENA-SC) which it organises from 15 to 18 November 2023, will discuss six innovative research areas. Prominent experts, specialists and researchers worldwide will highlight the latest developments, technologies and scientific research in solar power. The four-day scientific and technical conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will discuss various scientific research in the solar energy sector that will accelerate the transition towards renewable and clean energy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that organising the first MENA-SC during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country is hosting the COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai Expo City, is part of DEWA’s efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global position in renewable and clean energy. It also creates additional momentum for the renewable and clean energy sector in the MENA region, supporting DEWA’s efforts in innovation, research, and development in this sector. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, explained that the MENA-SC is a significant opportunity for specialists, researchers and those working in the solar power sector. It is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems. It features specialised panel discussions with experts, researchers, and specialists from around the world.

Six research areas

The MENA-SC focuses on six research areas in solar power. These include:

1. Unconventional and New Concepts for Future Technologies: This area explores the new concepts and materials involved in developing the internal structure of solar cells and increasing their efficiency. It also covers developing unique materials with distinctive properties to absorb more sunlight. It also discusses innovative ways and new concepts to increase the efficiency of solar cells as well as the use of satellite applications in the solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies.

2. Silicon Photovoltaic Materials and Devices: This explores the use of silicon in solar panels and the best methods and materials to develop the manufacturing of silicon photovoltaic solar panels. This aims to increase their efficiency to produce more energy.

3. Perovskite and Organic Materials: This area discusses the latest developments in using perovskite and organic materials to manufacture highly efficient new solar cells.

4. PV Module and System Reliability in MENA region: This area explores methods of testing photovoltaic solar panels to ensure their reliability and suitability for the climate and atmosphere of the Middle East and North Africa region, in addition to accelerated testing methods of PV panels and cleaning technologies.

5. Solar Resource for PV and Forecasting: This area discusses the latest technologies to assess and predict solar radiation to develop and test solar technologies by measuring the various factors that can affect sunlight, such as weather, dust, and different times of day, to manage resources more efficiently.

6. Power Electronics and Grid Integration: This area explores the design, modelling and control of power converters and the grid support functionalities for distribution system operations. It also focuses on modern technologies to enhance the efficiency and reliability of these systems and other renewable energy sources.

Those interested can register to attend the conference and benefit from the early bird discount until 31 July 2023 on https://mbrsic.ae/en/mena-sc/registration/

