Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 opens tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ushering in the largest and most ambitious edition in the event’s 49-year history. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this year’s show will run until April 9 and feature the debut of The Battery Show Middle East.

More than 40,000 global energy professionals, including more than 500 key buyers, will descend on DWTC to explore the innovations of 1,600 exhibitors from more than 90 countries. Sixteen halls, including 17 international pavilions, will be packed with solutions spanning the full energy value chain from power generation and storage to clean mobility and smart grid technologies.

“We’ve built this edition of Middle East Energy to reflect the dynamism, ambition, and transformative potential of the region’s energy ecosystem,” said Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Events at Informa Markets, which organises Middle East Energy. “With a powerful combination of market-leading innovation, unrivalled networking opportunities, and the debut of The Battery Show Middle East, Middle East Energy 2025 will redefine how we shape the future of energy.”

Among Middle East Energy’s most anticipated additions for 2025 is the debut of The Battery Show Middle East – the regional edition of one of the world’s leading platforms for battery technology and electric mobility. Spanning an entire exhibition hall, the show will host more than 200 exhibitors and feature the inaugural Battery Show Conference. The conference will explore critical issues such as energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, supply chain challenges, and smart grid integration for the Middle East and Africa battery market, which is forecast to reach US $9.98 billion by 2029, driven by robust policy shifts, renewable energy integration, and increasing regional demand for electrification.

Complementing the Battery Show Conference, the wider Middle East Energy programme brings together more than 150 thought leaders across a further five conferences: the Middle East Energy Leadership Summit, Technical Seminar powered by IEEE, Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference, Global Innovation Forum, and the Africa Business Leaders Forum.

“We are offering a comprehensive agenda that will empower stakeholders to navigate the rapidly evolving energy landscape,” Ring added. “Each conference is designed to spark critical conversations, connect industry and academic minds, and explore the innovations reshaping how we generate, distribute, and consume power.”

With its record-breaking scale and future-focused agenda, Middle East Energy 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the global energy sector. Over the next three days Dubai will be the epicentre of regional energy innovation as the Middle East and Africa transition toward a more sustainable and interconnected future.

