Mild Weather Expected for UAE National Day

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast for the National Day period, from November 30 to December 3, 2024. Residents can expect mild daytime temperatures and cooler conditions during the night and early morning. The weather will be partly cloudy overall, with an increase in low cloud cover anticipated over northern, eastern, coastal areas, and islands. There is a possibility of light rainfall in these regions. Humidity levels are expected to rise during nighttime and early morning hours.

Wind Conditions:

Fresh northwesterly winds, occasionally strong, especially over the sea, are expected. By Monday, winds will gradually shift to northeasterly, remaining moderate to fresh at times.

Sea Conditions:

The Arabian Gulf will be very rough to rough initially, becoming rough to moderate by Monday, and moderate to slight by Tuesday.

The Oman Sea will be rough to moderate, transitioning to moderate to slight by Monday.

Expected Temperatures:

Maximum Temperatures: Coasts & Islands: 22°C – 27°C Internal Areas: 24°C – 29°C Mountain Areas: 12°C – 20°C

Minimum Temperatures: Coasts & Islands: 16°C – 23°C Internal Areas: 14°C – 18°C Mountain Areas: 9°C – 14°C



The NCM advises residents and visitors to stay updated with the latest weather information and to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to light rainfall and fluctuating sea conditions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.