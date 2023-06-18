Mohammed bin Rashid Unveils the Fifth Phase of the World's Largest Solar Energy Complex in a Single Location

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Unveils the Fifth Phase of the World's Largest Solar Energy Complex in a Single Location.

On Twitter HH. wrote :"

Over an area of 10 square kilometers and with an investment of 2 billion Emirati dirhams, and after approximately 7 million working hours, we have inaugurated, by the grace of Allah, the fifth phase of the largest solar energy complex in the world in one place. This phase will provide clean energy to 270,000 households and contribute to reducing the emission of over one million tons of carbon annually in our atmosphere.

Our goal is for a quarter of Dubai's energy to come from clean and renewable sources within seven years, and for 100% of Dubai's energy to be renewable by 2050, with zero carbon emissions.

The total investment in the Mohammed bin Rashid Energy Complex for solar energy is 50 billion dirhams, and we will not hesitate to invest in any project that preserves our environment."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.